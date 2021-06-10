BitSend Reaches Market Cap of $148,822.99 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. BitSend has a market cap of $148,822.99 and approximately $23.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00462305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.01249233 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,161,925 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

