CaixaPay (CXP) Trading 3,826.1% Higher This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00195740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00202127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.01321351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,603.42 or 0.99984083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

