InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $56.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07.

