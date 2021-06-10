InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXB opened at $136.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

