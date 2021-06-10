InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 631 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

