ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EUO stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.