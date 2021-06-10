InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

