Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

