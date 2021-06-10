Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 901.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

