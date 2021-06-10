Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.