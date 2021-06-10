Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.62.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.