BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $213,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $384.61 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.