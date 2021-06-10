Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 284 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

NYSE LYB opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

