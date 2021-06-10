RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Curi Capital bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,327 shares of company stock worth $14,817,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

