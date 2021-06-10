CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. CSP shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of 569.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

