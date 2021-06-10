Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

