Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.86. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 34,185 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

