The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

