SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SE. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $263.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SEA by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,970,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

