Robert W. Baird Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

