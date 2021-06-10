Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

