Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

