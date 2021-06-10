UBS Group AG Sells 5,116 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $100,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

