Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.23% of Masimo worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo stock opened at $212.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

