Bellevue Group AG Purchases 11,900 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CureVac were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $105.72 on Thursday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

