Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 261.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,238 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.71% of Genetron worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genetron alerts:

NASDAQ GTH opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60. Genetron Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Genetron Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.