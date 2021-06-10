85,000 Shares in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 111 by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 111 alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ YI opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $765.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.82. 111, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

111 Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.