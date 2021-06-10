Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG):

6/10/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

