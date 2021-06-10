Bellevue Group AG Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.