Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%.
Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About Daktronics
