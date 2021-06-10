Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

