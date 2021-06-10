Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

