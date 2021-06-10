Advisory Research Inc. Sells 3,756 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $302,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 154.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 117,655 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RCII shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

