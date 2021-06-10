eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in eXp World by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in eXp World by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in eXp World by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 257,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 122,667 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,600,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,936,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,166,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.