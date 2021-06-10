Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 136,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 70,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 364,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KYN opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

