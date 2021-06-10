CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $887.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

