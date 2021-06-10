McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 261 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.