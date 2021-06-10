McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1,771.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.42 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

