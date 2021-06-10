STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Reduced by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

