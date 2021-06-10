2,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

