Jane Huang Sells 603 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $211,984.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 284,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,168,196.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $347.85 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BeiGene by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

