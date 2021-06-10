McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

