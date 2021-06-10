UBS Group AG Sells 118,735 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $92,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDW opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

