Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,430 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $327.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.53. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

