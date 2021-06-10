891 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

TSLA stock opened at $598.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $654.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.78, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

