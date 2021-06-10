iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

