BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,667 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

GE opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

