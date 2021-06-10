Reviewing Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Texas Instruments 4 6 17 0 2.48

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $190.79, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -423.93% -139.67% -97.53% Texas Instruments 40.04% 69.92% 33.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 20.27 -$12.70 million ($2.47) -1.77 Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 11.91 $5.60 billion $5.97 31.23

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

