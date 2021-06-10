Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.12 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.