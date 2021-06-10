Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,961 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

